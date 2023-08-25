Man charged with murder after Alakanuk fight ends in shooting

An Alaska State Troopers SUV in Bethel. (File/KYUK)

Alaska State Troopers say that a man was shot and killed in Alakanuk on Tuesday.

According to an online dispatch, 20-year-old victim Kobe Cook entered a home in the Yukon River village of about 750 people, roughly 8 miles southwest of Emmonak, and started fighting another man. Troopers said Josiah Chikigak, 19, was also in the home and shot Cook multiple times.

Cook was taken to the village clinic where he later died, according to the report. Troopers from Emmonak responded to Alakanuk, arrested Chikigak, and charged him with murder.

Chikigak is currently being held at the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center in Bethel. Cook’s body is being sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Anchorage.