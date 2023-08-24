State of Art: Medium Build and Quinn Christopherson to headline benefit concert in Anchorage for northern tribal school

Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media
-

This week on State of Art we’re discussing an upcoming benefit concert to help the Qargi Academy Tribal School in Wainwright. We’re joined by longtime musician and Marketing Manager for the Arctic Slope Community Foundation, James Dommek Jr., who is organizing the show. He tells us about what makes the Qargi Academy unique, including indigenous performers as the opening act and more.

EVENT DETAILS:
Friday, September 15
7:00 p.m.
Alaska Center for the Performing Arts
Discovery Theater

LINKS:
Qargi Academy website
Arctic Slope Community Foundation website
TICKETS
Medium Build website
Quinn Christopherson website

Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.

