State of Art: Medium Build and Quinn Christopherson to headline benefit concert in Anchorage for northern tribal school

This week on State of Art we’re discussing an upcoming benefit concert to help the Qargi Academy Tribal School in Wainwright. We’re joined by longtime musician and Marketing Manager for the Arctic Slope Community Foundation, James Dommek Jr., who is organizing the show. He tells us about what makes the Qargi Academy unique, including indigenous performers as the opening act and more.



EVENT DETAILS:

Friday, September 15

7:00 p.m.

Alaska Center for the Performing Arts

Discovery Theater

LINKS:

Qargi Academy website

Arctic Slope Community Foundation website

TICKETS

Medium Build website

Quinn Christopherson website

