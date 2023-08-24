Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
Business leaders share the economic impact of Alaska’s child care crisis. Plus, with a looming natural gas shortfall and expensive imports, are Southcentral utilities taking renewable energy seriously? And, The Dillingham City School District plans to buy a hydroponic tank so students can grow their own produce.
Reports tonight from:
Wesley Early, Casey Grove, Jeremy Hsieh and Ava White in Anchorage
Francisco Martínezcuello in Bethel
Christina McDermott in Dillingham
Meredith Redick in Sitka
Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.