Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, August 24, 2023

By
Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
the underside of a sunflower star
Graduate student Nikita Sridhar shows the underside of a sunflower star, with stomach protruding and urchin spines stuck to its arms. (Meredith Redick/KCAW)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Business leaders share the economic impact of Alaska’s child care crisis. Plus, with a looming natural gas shortfall and expensive imports, are Southcentral utilities taking renewable energy seriously? And, The Dillingham City School District plans to buy a hydroponic tank so students can grow their own produce.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Casey Grove, Jeremy Hsieh and Ava White in Anchorage

Francisco Martínezcuello in Bethel

Christina McDermott in Dillingham

Meredith Redick in Sitka

Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

