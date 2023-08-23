Line One: Back to school mental health for teens

Anchorage school buses are parked next to each other at the ASD Transportation Center on Aug. 2, 2023. (Tim Rockey / Alaska Public Media)

As a new school year begins, students, particularly adolescents face a range of emotions and challenges. Academic pressures, peer pressure, body image and self-esteem issues, performance anxiety and bullying are just a few of the challenges that students can encounter. According to the National Institute for Mental Health approximately 20% of adolescents experience mental health disorders, typically beginning around age 14. On this Line One, host Dr. Jillian Woodruff explores the most common mental health disorders that affect adolescents, the crucial evaluations that help identify these issues, and the diverse range of treatments that can make a positive impact on their lives.

HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff

GUESTS:

– Joshua Arvidson, MSS., LCSW, Chief Operating Officer at Alaska Behavioral Health.

– Kristin Mortenson, MS, LPC-S, Director of Early Child and Outpatient services at Alaska Behavioral Health.

RESOURCES:

– Child and Family Services, Alaska Behavioral Health

– Teen and Young Adult Services, Alaska Behavioral Health

– Helping Children Cope After a Traumatic Event

– Types of Trauma

