Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

The M/V Columbia in Wrangell on August 23, 2023. (Sage Smiley / KSTK)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has a uniquely Alaskan experience during his visit. Plus, a small fire on the ferry Columbia sent some passengers to the hospital for smoke inhalation. And, a rural Alaska airline celebrates 70 years of business.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early and Rhonda McBride in Anchorage

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Desiree Hagen in Kotzebue

Hannah Flor in Petersburg

Sage Smiley in Wrangell

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.