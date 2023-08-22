Addressing Alaskans: Anchorage Economic Development Corporation’s 2023 three-year outlook

By
Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media
-

On this episode of Addressing Alaskans we hear how the Anchorage economy has been progressing and what issues lie ahead. This program features the Anchorage Economic Development Corporation’s three-year outlook luncheon. It covers topics including population, employment, and other local industries. Speakers include Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson, AEDC president and CEO Bill Popp, and keynote speaker Mick Cornett, a four-term Mayor of Oklahoma City.

Disclaimer: Bill Popp is chair of Alaska Public Media’s board of directors.

LINKS:
Anchorage Economic Development Corporation
AEDC 2023 three-year economic outlook report

Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.

