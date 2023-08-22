Addressing Alaskans: Anchorage Economic Development Corporation’s 2023 three-year outlook

On this episode of Addressing Alaskans we hear how the Anchorage economy has been progressing and what issues lie ahead. This program features the Anchorage Economic Development Corporation’s three-year outlook luncheon. It covers topics including population, employment, and other local industries. Speakers include Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson, AEDC president and CEO Bill Popp, and keynote speaker Mick Cornett, a four-term Mayor of Oklahoma City.

Disclaimer: Bill Popp is chair of Alaska Public Media’s board of directors.



LINKS:

Anchorage Economic Development Corporation

AEDC 2023 three-year economic outlook report