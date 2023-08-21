Hometown, Alaska: Celebrating 45 years of KSKA

45 years ago KSKA flipped a switch and became the very first public radio station in Southcentral Alaska. On the next Hometown, Alaska we revisit some of the station’s best memories with KSKA’s original general manager and the station’s longtime program director of nearly 40 years.
HOST: Dave Waldron
GUESTS: Alex Hills, KSKA’s original general manager Bede Trantina, KSKA’s program director for 39 years
STATE OF ARTGUEST: Shonti Elder, KSKA music host since 1978
Dave Waldron began his radio career in 2000 as a volunteer DJ at UAA’s radio station KRUA 88.1, where he hosted a weekend music show. In 2004 he was hired as the station’s music director, and held the position until his graduation in 2007. He was hired by Alaska Public Media in 2008 and since then has worked as an audio engineer, editor, and producer. He currently runs his own small business AK Audio Pro, and is a host of Alaska Public Media’s Hometown, Alaska.