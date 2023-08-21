Hometown, Alaska: Celebrating 45 years of KSKA

KSKA membership drive flyer from 1982.

45 years ago KSKA flipped a switch and became the very first public radio station in Southcentral Alaska. On the next Hometown, Alaska we revisit some of the station’s best memories with KSKA’s original general manager and the station’s longtime program director of nearly 40 years.

HOST: Dave Waldron



GUESTS:

Alex Hills, KSKA’s original general manager

Bede Trantina, KSKA’s program director for 39 years



STATE OF ART GUEST:

Shonti Elder, KSKA music host since 1978





