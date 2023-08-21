Dillingham man charged with murder in double homicide

An Alaska State Trooper K-9 Unit SUV. (Joey Mendolia/Alaska Public Media)

Dillingham police have arrested a local man accused of killing two people this weekend.

Thirty-one-year-old Joshua Wahl is charged with murder in the deaths of Dillingham residents 31-year-old Timothy Evans and 32-year-old Jennifer Gardiner.

Dillingham police got a call Saturday morning from someone who had discovered Evans and Gardiner deceased inside a home near the city’s airport, according to a written statement from the Alaska State Troopers.

Troopers said law enforcement arrested Wahl late Sunday. Wahl made an initial court appearance on the charges Monday.

Troopers ask that anyone with information about the case contact them at 907-352-5401 or, to remain anonymous, through the AKTips smartphone app or on the troopers website.

You can reach the Dillingham City Police at 907-842-5354.

