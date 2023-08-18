State of Art: An original ‘Hamilton’ rap won this Anchorage student free tickets to the hit musical

Sam Beesley’s original “Hamilton” rap won him free tickets to the hit musical. (Photo courtesy of Sam Beesley)

This week on State of Art we meet an Anchorage winner of the “Hamilton” creative competition organized by the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts and BroadwayBoundAK. Students going into grades 7 through 12 from across Alaska were invited to make and submit an original creative piece that was inspired by the hit musical. Winners were chosen from across the state and get to see “Hamilton” for free in September. Sam Beesley is starting his freshman year at West High and was chosen for his song called “Don’t Wait For It.” The song was a therapeutic response to a friend losing their father unexpectedly and features Beesley on piano and vocals. We’re joined by Beesley and Alaska Center for the Performing Arts Community Engagement Manager, Lauren Rice.

