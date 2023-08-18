Fairbanks police, troopers looking for missing Tennessee couple

Alaska State Troopers are looking for 50-year-old Tennessee residents Jonas Bare and 37-year-old Cynthia Hovesepian, who were reported missing Aug. 12, 2023 in Fairbanks. (From FPD)

Alaska State Troopers are looking for two tourists from Tennessee who missed their return flight home last week and haven’t contacted family members.

According to an online dispatch, 50-year-old Jonas Bare and 37-year-old Cynthia Hovesepian were reported missing Saturday. Fairbanks police checked the downtown room where the couple was staying and found their luggage. On Sunday, troopers found the couple’s rented blue Jeep Compass at Chena Hot Springs Resort.

“Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Wildlife Troopers have been out at Chena Hot Springs Resort since Sunday, daily, working with both professional search and rescue teams as well as canine tracking teams in search of this missing couple,” said troopers spokesman Austin McDaniel.

McDaniel said the search is ongoing, and that investigators would appreciate any help from members of the public who might know something about the case.

“If anyone has firsthand knowledge of the location of these two individuals that they haven’t already reported to law enforcement, they can certainly call either the Fairbanks Police Department of Alaska State Troopers at 907-451-5100,” he said.

Tips can also be reported anonymously on troopers’ website, as well as through the AKtips smartphone app.