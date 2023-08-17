Western Alaskans send in their ‘American Idol’ auditions by boat and by plane

KNOM flew a staff member out to Shaktoolik on Aug. 15 to record auditions for the upcoming season of “American Idol.” (Tate Coler/KNOM)

The hit TV show “American Idol” is recruiting talent from part of rural Alaska this year in a unique way.

Producers of the singing competition have partnered with KNOM in Nome to send community radio staffers out to remote communities by boat and by plane to film audition tapes for Alaskans who are struggling with unstable internet.

“American Idol” Senior Producer Melissa Elfar said it’s a way to hear from people who might otherwise not be able to audition.

“We do not leave any stone unturned, and we like to audition anybody and everybody across the country who wants to audition,” she said.

This program is unique to Western Alaska. Everywhere else, people audition on a set date over video call. Alaska’s virtual auditions happened on Aug. 14. But for many people in Western Alaska, a video call is impossible this summer. A damaged fiber optic cable has led to extensive internet outages in the region.

Elfar said flying people out to record videos is a new approach for them.

“This has got to be, I think, the first time we’ve done something like that, which is really exciting and really, really cool,” she said.

KNOM has already sent staff to villages including Brevig Mission, Shishmaref and Golovin. Next, they’re off to St. Michael and White Mountain.

Western Alaskans who do have stable internet can also upload their prerecorded video auditions to KNOM’s website themselves. Singers who are selected will be flown to Nome for a live virtual audition this September. After that, the final round of auditions will happen in L.A., with judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

But first, the producers have to sort through all the audition tapes. Elfar said that’s her favorite part.

“This is the best part of the show, I think,” she said. “This is when we’re discovering the talent and we’re finding people and meeting people, hearing stories and hearing so many beautiful voices.”

Anyone in Western Alaska between the ages of 15 and 28 can submit a video. Auditions close Aug. 21.