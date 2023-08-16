Line One: Youth and Social Media

The US Surgeon General recently released an advisory on how social media helps and hurts youth mental health. There are positive impacts but social media can also increase depression and anxiety. On this Line One, host Prentiss Pemberton talks with Jennifer Gessert, a therapist specializing in technology addiction. They discuss how social media impacts kids and teens.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton
GUESTS: Jennifer Gessert
RESOURCES:
– White Wave Counseling
–Surgeon General’s Advisory Report on Youth and Social Media
