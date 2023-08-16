Line One: Youth and Social Media

The US Surgeon General recently released an advisory on how social media helps and hurts youth mental health. There are positive impacts but social media can also increase depression and anxiety. On this Line One, host Prentiss Pemberton talks with Jennifer Gessert, a therapist specializing in technology addiction. They discuss how social media impacts kids and teens.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton

GUESTS: Jennifer Gessert

RESOURCES:

– White Wave Counseling

–Surgeon General’s Advisory Report on Youth and Social Media

PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10–11 a.m.).

Send an email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air).

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at 10 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at 8 p.m. AKDT

LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by:



