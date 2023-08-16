Juneau hospital board picks interim CEO after resignations

Bartlett Regional Hospital, photographed on Aug. 2, 2023. (Katie Anastas/KTOO)

Bartlett Regional Hospital Executive Director of Business Development and Strategy Nathan Rumsey will serve as interim CEO.

The Juneau hospital’s board unanimously voted to appoint him at a meeting Tuesday night.

Rumsey joined Bartlett last July. Before that, he worked as an engineer in the U.S. Coast Guard. Most recently, he led the Coast Guard’s civil engineering program in Alaska.

Interim hospital CEO Nate Rumsey. (Photo courtesy of Bartlett Regional Hospital)

“I appreciate the board’s confidence in me and the senior leadership team,” Rumsey said in a statement. “I want to continue to support the great care this organization delivers to the community and create and sustain a work environment that enables our employees to thrive.”

Earlier this month, Bartlett CEO David Keith and CFO Sam Muse abruptly resigned. The resignations happened a week after board member Dr. Lindy Jones told the board that staffing and management problems had led to inadequate care of behavioral health patients. Muse cited personal reasons. Solomon-Gross didn’t provide reasons for Keith’s departure in an email to Bartlett employees, though Keith later said he was retiring.

In a statement, board President Kenny Solomon-Gross said the board appreciated Keith’s “willingness to tackle the hospital’s challenges head on” in his business role.

“Under his leadership the hospital achieved a significant financial turnaround and brought on much-needed post-acute care services,” Solomon said. “We have confidence Nate will continue to focus on achieving long-term sustainability and strategic growth so the hospital can meet the growing health care service, access, and convenience needs of our patients.”

Rumsey holds a bachelor’s in civil engineering from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy and masters’ in civil engineering and business administration from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

According to hospital spokesperson Erin Hardin, Rumsey will serve as acting CEO starting Aug. 21. The hospital is seeking applicants for the CFO position.