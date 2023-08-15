Talk of Alaska: Raising Awareness about FASD

Marilyn Pierce Bulger, Gina Schumaker, and Teri Tibbett joined Lori Townsend on Talk of Alaska to discuss resources for Alaskans with FASDs. (Madilyn Rose/AKPM)

Babies who were exposed to alcohol during pregnancy can develop lifelong developmental disabilities known collectively as Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder or FASD. The effects can be subtle to severe and every person is affected differently, making diagnosis challenging but critical for better life outcomes. A new documentary features the stories of Alaskans living with FASD and their journey toward learning skills for a happy life. We learn more about the tools for coping with FASD on this Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

– Teri Tibbett, President, Alaska Center for FASD

– Marilyn Pierce-Bulger, Healthcare professional experienced with FASD diagnosis, Producer of “8 Keys for Adults with FASD”

– Gina Schumaker, Self-Advocate, Adult with FASD, Board Member of Alaska Center for FASD

