Hometown, Alaska: Exploring community, culture and food with the podcast ‘A Piece of Kake’

By
Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media
-
“A Piece of Kake” podcast hosts Mona Evan (left) and Sarah Campen with Campen’s daughter Kōlea Christensen. (Bethany Goodrich)

Kake, Alaska is currently populated by about 500 people but it’s the hometown of many more. This week on Hometown, Alaska we take a trip on a seal hunting vessel and into a kitchen as we explore the community through interviews about its past and present with the hosts of the podcast “A Piece of Kake.”

HOST: Anne Hillman

GUESTS:
Mona Evan and Sarah Campen, hosts of “A Piece of Kake” podcast

LINK:
“A Piece of Kake” website

After being told innumerable times that maybe she asked too many questions, Anne Hillman decided to pursue a career in journalism. She's reported from around Alaska since 2007 and briefly worked as a community radio journalism trainer in rural South Sudan.
ahillman (at) alaskapublic (dot) org | 907.550.8447  |  About Anne

Previous articleWhy this year’s record glacial outburst flood likely won’t be Juneau’s worst
Next articleAlaska legislators would vote on conflicts of interest under proposal

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR