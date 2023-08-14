Hometown, Alaska: Exploring community, culture and food with the podcast ‘A Piece of Kake’

“A Piece of Kake” podcast hosts Mona Evan (left) and Sarah Campen with Campen’s daughter Kōlea Christensen. (Bethany Goodrich)

Kake, Alaska is currently populated by about 500 people but it’s the hometown of many more. This week on Hometown, Alaska we take a trip on a seal hunting vessel and into a kitchen as we explore the community through interviews about its past and present with the hosts of the podcast “A Piece of Kake.”

HOST: Anne Hillman

GUESTS:

Mona Evan and Sarah Campen, hosts of “A Piece of Kake” podcast

LINK:

“A Piece of Kake” website