Hometown, Alaska: Exploring community, culture and food with the podcast ‘A Piece of Kake’

Kake, Alaska is currently populated by about 500 people but it’s the hometown of many more. This week on Hometown, Alaska we take a trip on a seal hunting vessel and into a kitchen as we explore the community through interviews about its past and present with the hosts of the podcast “A Piece of Kake.”
HOST: Anne Hillman
GUESTS: Mona Evanand Sarah Campen, hosts of “A Piece of Kake” podcast
