Outdoor Explorer: Petra the Adventure Cat

Petra at the Sheldon House. (Nicole Chamberlain)

On the next Outdoor Explorer our guest is Nicole Chamberlain and the Meowtaineer, Petra the Adventure Cat. Petra is a Siberian Forest Cat, well-adapted to the cold, and Nicole has taken her on many adventures on the snow and the water. They recently spent time at the Sheldon House in Denali and Petra became the first cat to ski on the Ruth Glacier.

HOST: Lisa Keller



GUESTS:

Petra the Adventure Cat, meowtaineer

Nicole Chamberlain, meowtaineer guide



LINKS:

Petra and Nicole’s Instagram

Petra and Nicole’s TikTok

Petra and Nicole’s Website

Sheldon Chalet Website

PHOTOS:

Petra Paddle Boarding on Sand Lake (Nicole Chamberlain) Petra viewing Worthington Glacier. (Nicole Chamberlain) Petra Snowmachining in Turnagain Pass. (Nicole Chamberlain) Petra climbing Flattop. (Nicole Chamberlain)

BROADCAST: Thursday, August 10th, 2023. 10:00 am – 11:00 a.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, August 10th, 2023. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT