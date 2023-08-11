Outdoor Explorer: Petra the Adventure Cat

By
Lisa Keller
-
Petra at the Sheldon House. (Nicole Chamberlain)

On the next Outdoor Explorer our guest is Nicole Chamberlain and the Meowtaineer, Petra the Adventure Cat. Petra is a Siberian Forest Cat, well-adapted to the cold, and Nicole has taken her on many adventures on the snow and the water. They recently spent time at the Sheldon House in Denali and Petra became the first cat to ski on the Ruth Glacier.

HOST: Lisa Keller

GUESTS:
Petra the Adventure Cat, meowtaineer
Nicole Chamberlain, meowtaineer guide

LINKS:
Petra and Nicole’s Instagram
Petra and Nicole’s TikTok
Petra and Nicole’s Website
Sheldon Chalet Website

PHOTOS:

Petra Paddle Boarding on Sand Lake (Nicole Chamberlain)
Petra viewing Worthington Glacier. (Nicole Chamberlain)
Petra Snowmachining in Turnagain Pass. (Nicole Chamberlain)
Petra climbing Flattop. (Nicole Chamberlain)

BROADCAST: Thursday, August 10th, 2023. 10:00 am – 11:00 a.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, August 10th, 2023. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

