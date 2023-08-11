Outdoor Explorer: Petra the Adventure Cat

On the next Outdoor Explorer our guest is Nicole Chamberlain and the Meowtaineer, Petra the Adventure Cat. Petra is a Siberian Forest Cat, well-adapted to the cold, and Nicole has taken her on many adventures on the snow and the water. They recently spent time at the Sheldon House in Denali and Petra became the first cat to ski on the Ruth Glacier.
HOST: Lisa Keller
GUESTS:
Petra the Adventure Cat, meowtaineer
Nicole Chamberlain, meowtaineer guide
Petra and Nicole’s Instagram
Petra and Nicole’s TikTok
Petra and Nicole’s Website
Sheldon Chalet Website
BROADCAST: Thursday, August 10th, 2023. 10:00 am – 11:00 a.m. AKT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, August 10th, 2023. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT