Alaska News Nightly: Friday, August 11, 2023

Workers removed debris and added rock fill along the bank at Riverside Condominiums on Aug. 8, 2023. (Andres Javier Camacho/KTOO)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

A new report shows Alaska students missed school at a higher rate than in any other state. Plus, federal authorities investigate a plane crash in Denali National Park. And, school administrators struggle to find staff for a rural school on the Kenai Peninsula.

Reports tonight from:

Casey Grove, Dev Hardikar and Chris Klint in Anchorage

Sunni Bean and Evan Erickson in Bethel

Tim Ellis in Delta Junction

Katie Anastas in Juneau

Riley Board in Kenai

Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.