Alaska News Nightly: Friday, August 11, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
A new report shows Alaska students missed school at a higher rate than in any other state. Plus, federal authorities investigate a plane crash in Denali National Park. And, school administrators struggle to find staff for a rural school on the Kenai Peninsula.
Reports tonight from:
Casey Grove, Dev Hardikar and Chris Klint in Anchorage
Sunni Bean and Evan Erickson in Bethel
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Katie Anastas in Juneau
Riley Board in Kenai
Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.