Trapper Creek hotel employee accused of killing co-worker

An Alaska State Troopers vehicle. (Elyssa Loughlin/KYUK)

One man is dead, and his coworker is in jail after a fatal stabbing Monday at a lodge in Trapper Creek, according to Alaska State Troopers.

Troopers were informed at about 10 a.m. Monday that 21-year-old Jose Torres-Ayala had been stabbed and seriously injured, according to an online dispatch. He was medevaced from the lodge, but was later declared dead.

According to troopers spokesman Austin McDaniel, the stabbing took place in the restaurant of the Mt. McKinley Princess Wilderness Lodge.

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation determined that 33-year-old Michael Melendez had stabbed Torres-Ayala, troopers said. He was arrested on charges of first-degree and second-degree murder.

McDaniel said he couldn’t confirm where both men worked in the hotel. He said Melendez was also not an Alaska resident. The motive for the stabbing remains under investigation.

Staff at the lodge declined to comment on the case Tuesday afternoon. The lodge is located at Mile 133 of the Parks Highway, and offers trips to Talkeetna and Denali park.

Melendez was in custody Tuesday at the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility.