New ID law intended to support Alaskans exiting incarceration, reduce recidivism 

Alaska Department of Corrections Commissioner Jen Winkelman presents to the House Judiciary Committee on Feb. 1. (KTOO 360TV Screenshot)

A new law aimed at supporting Alaskans as they leave prison and reenter society will go into effect next year. The state’s Department of Corrections will be able to issue state IDs to prisoners who do not have valid identification when they leave incarceration.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy signed the bill into law on Saturday. The bill, sponsored by Sen. Robert Myers, R-North Pole, had bipartisan support in the Legislature.

“Reentry is an essential part of public safety,” Myers said in a statement. “Ensuring reentrants are supported during their transitional period helps improve community well-being and public safety. By providing reentrants with a valid form of identification upon their release we also provide the individual with an essential tool for basic life.”

Rep. Andrew Gray, D-Anchorage, said that a photo ID is necessary to find housing and work or open a bank account. He sponsored the House version of the bill.

“I hope this legislation enables folks re-entering society to accomplish these basic tasks and avoid homelessness and recidivism,” said Gray in a statement.

Department of Corrections Commissioner Jen Winkelman supported the policy. The department had documented reentry struggles for inmates without valid ID, a spokesperson said, but currently only has the authority to issue paper identification. That document must be exchanged for a valid ID at the Division of Motor Vehicles.

“If we are able to provide this tool for those leaving our custody, we are less likely to see them reoffend,” wrote DOC spokesperson Betsy Holley in an email. “The Department stands with the Governor in his full support of SB119 and believes the positive impact it will make will absolutely improve public safety and reduce recidivism.”

The law will go into effect Jan. 1, 2024. Holley said the state doesn’t anticipate any increased expense, since the Department of Corrections already has an ID system in place and is also responsible for the cost of obtaining an official Alaska ID from the DMV.

