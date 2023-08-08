Eielson airman killed, 2 hurt in motorcycle crash near Nenana

F-35 Lightning II and F-16 Fighting Falcon jets parked at Eielson Air Force Base. (Sean Martin/354th Fighter Wing)

A U.S. Air Force airman stationed at Eielson Air Force Base was killed in a Friday motorcycle crash on the Parks Highway near Nenana, Alaska State Troopers said.

According to an online dispatch, troopers were told at about 10 p.m. Friday of the crash which killed 21-year-old Jadakis Perry near Mile 316 of the Parks.

Troopers said Perry lost control of his motorcycle at high speed and died at the scene. Two other injured riders who crashed attempting to avoid a collision were taken to a Fairbanks hospital for treatment.

Eielson spokesperson Airman 1st Class Ricardo Sandoval said Perry was a weapons airman, assigned to the 354th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. He attended basic training in 2020 and had been at Eielson since April 2021.

“Every (airman) stationed at Eielson is a valued member of the Icemen team,” Sandoval said in an email. “We have all our base support agencies standing ready to assist those in need during this time of grieving.”

Troopers said Perry’s family has been notified. His body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Anchorage for an autopsy.