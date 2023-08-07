Wheels on Ice: Cycling in Alaska 1898-2021

A cyclist rides over tundra on a fat-tire bike. (Luc Mehl)

Cycling in Alaska has a long and fascinating history. In the late 1800’s, before the automobile age, bikes were a new and popular technology. Gold Rush miners used them to bike from Dawson to Nome, others biked the sea ice of the Arctic Ocean. In the 1980’s and 90’s Alaskans rebooted long distance winter biking with the Iditabike and other long distance journeys. In the 2000’s innovators brought us winter fat bikes and the Iditarod Trail Invitational. This Outdoor Explorer features the book “Wheels on Ice,” a collection of stories from the gold rush to present day. The book is a compilation of stories edited by Jessica Cherry and the late Frank Soos. Jessica and author Andromeda Romano-Lax join host Paul Twardock to discuss the book and its stories.

Jessica Cherry, editor of “Wheels on Ice”

Andromeda Romano-Lax, author, contributor to “Wheels on Ice”

“Wheels on Ice”

More than a century of tales from the trails in ‘Wheels on Ice: Stories of Cycling in Alaska’



