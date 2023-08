This week on State of Art we’re hearing all about Galway Days Irish Festival. It takes place on Saturday, August 12 at Town Square Park. There will be vendors, food, music and more. Irish Club of Alaska President Dawn Berg joins us to tell us about the festival, the club and she even sings us a song.

LINKS:

Galway Days Irish Festival

Galway Days evening concert with Amelia Hogan

Irish Club of Alaska