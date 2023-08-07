Alaska News Nightly: Monday, August 7, 2023

Glacial outburst flooding inundating areas around the Mendenhall Glacier Visitors Center at 7:50 p.m. on Aug. 5, 2023. (Anna Canny/KTOO)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Record-breaking glacial flooding in Juneau swept away an entire house this weekend. Plus, wildfires continue to burn in the Interior. And, Aniak residents seek answers for why their energy costs quadrupled over the summer.



Reports tonight from:

Casey Grove in Anchorage

Sunni Bean in Bethel

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Anna Canny in Juneau

Shelby Herbert in Petersburg

Hope McKenney in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Dave Emmert and producing from Tim Rockey.