Indiana man pleads guilty to soliciting Anchorage woman’s murder in catfishing scheme

By
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
A sign, in a small garden with shrubs, reads "Nesbett Courthouse."
The exterior of the Nesbett Courthouse in downtown Anchorage on August 31, 2022. (Valerie Kern/ Alaska Public Media)

An Indiana man has pleaded guilty to soliciting the 2019 murder of an Anchorage woman in what prosecutors described as a catfishing scheme.

Darin Schilmiller, 25, used the name “Tyler” online and promised a group of teenagers millions of dollars to record themselves killing Cynthia Hoffman, 19, near Thunderbird Falls, north of Anchorage.

Schilmiller and one of the then-teens, Denali Brehmer, have both also pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charges.

Brehmer, who pleaded guilty to the state murder charges in February, is set for sentencing later this month. Schilmiller’s sentencing is scheduled for January.

Casey Grove is the host of Alaska News Nightly and a general assignment reporter at Alaska Public Media with an emphasis on crime and courts. Reach him at cgrove@alaskapublic.org.

Previous articleAlaska veteran hopes his struggle with mental health convinces others to seek care earlier
Next articleTop Alaska officials facing ethics complaints could get state representation under proposed rules

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR