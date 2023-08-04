Alaska News Nightly: Friday, August 4, 2023

Smoke column from the Lost Horse Creek Fire on Aug. 3, 2023. (Togie Wiehl/Alaska Interagency Management Team)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Crews attack at least two more wildfires in Interior Alaska, with hotter, windier weather on the way. Also, black seaweed is a delicacy in Southeast Alaska, but it’s getting harder to find healthy plants to harvest. And a baby walrus is settling into life at the SeaLife Center after being rescued from the North Slope.

Dan Bross and Emily Schwing in Fairbanks

Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

Liz Ruskin in Anchorage

Angela Denning and Thomas Copeland in Petersburg

and Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Annie Feidt.