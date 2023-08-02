State of Art: Old Crow Medicine Show lead singer says playing Alaska has been a life-long dream

Old Crow Medicine Show is playing Salmonfest Saturday, August 5. (Joshua Black Wilkins)

Ketch Secor first visited Alaska when he was 14 and it made a lasting impression on him. He traveled the Alaska Railroad, bought chewing tobacco in Sitka and kissed a girl in Fairbanks. The singer and fiddle player for the long-running, high-energy folk band Old Crow Medicine Show joins us this week ahead of the group’s Salmonfest appearance. He tells us about their upcoming album “Jubilee” that celebrates a quarter century as a band, the finer points of playing street corners and more.

