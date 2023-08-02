State of Art: Old Crow Medicine Show lead singer says playing Alaska has been a life-long dream

By
Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media
-
Old Crow Medicine Show is playing Salmonfest Saturday, August 5. (Joshua Black Wilkins)

Ketch Secor first visited Alaska when he was 14 and it made a lasting impression on him. He traveled the Alaska Railroad, bought chewing tobacco in Sitka and kissed a girl in Fairbanks. The singer and fiddle player for the long-running, high-energy folk band Old Crow Medicine Show joins us this week ahead of the group’s Salmonfest appearance. He tells us about their upcoming album “Jubilee” that celebrates a quarter century as a band, the finer points of playing street corners and more.

Ammon Swenson is Alaska Public Media’s Audio Media Content Producer. He was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from UAA in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and integrated media. He’s previously worked for KRUA radio, the Anchorage Press, and The Northern Light.

