Child killed in Mountain Village gunplay shooting

An Alaska State Troopers SUV in Bethel. (File/KYUK)

A child was shot and killed in Mountain Village on Sunday.

Alaska State Troopers said in an online dispatch that they were contacted by Mountain Village tribal police and village police officers about the dead child early Sunday morning.

Two children were playing with Nerf guns when one picked up a loaded rifle and shot the other, according to the troopers.

Troopers spokesperson John Dougherty said in an email that no criminal charges will be filed, and the incident is still under investigation.

The child’s body will be sent to Anchorage for an autopsy.