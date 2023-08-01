Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
One veteran shares his struggle with PTSD, hoping that others might ask for help. Plus, Alaska Native regional corporations seek to have their voices heard in Washington. And, a fan favorite returns to Brooks Falls for a salmon feast.
Reports tonight from:
Rachel Cassandra, Jeremy Hsieh, Rhonda McBride, Tim Rockey and Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Francisco Martínezcuello in Bethel
Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau
Brian Venua in Kodiak
Robert Woolsey in Sitka
Andy Lusk in Unalaska
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.