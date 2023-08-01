2 men found dead in Midtown Anchorage homicide case, police say

An Anchorage Police patrol vehicle (Hannah Lies/Alaska Public Media)

Two men were found dead in a Midtown Anchorage apartment Monday night, and police say they’re investigating what happened as a homicide case.

Officers responded at about 8 p.m. Monday to a reported shooting at an apartment on the 600 block of West 46th Avenue, near West Tudor Road and Arctic Boulevard, according to a brief police statement. The men’s bodies were discovered inside.

“While the investigation is in its infancy, initial indications are that there are no outstanding suspects,” police said.

Additional details were not immediately available. Police spokeswoman Renee Oistad declined to answer further questions about the case Tuesday morning, saying the deaths remain under investigation.