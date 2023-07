This week on State of Art we’re hearing from Salmonfest director David Stearns. The festival runs from August 4 through 6 at the Kenai Peninsula Fairgrounds in Ninilchik. Headliners include Old Crow Medicine Show, Sierra Farell, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong and Leftover Salmon. Stearns tells us about what to expect from the festival, this year’s groovy artwork, zero waste efforts and more.

