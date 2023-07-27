Outdoor Explorer: “Running While Black: Finding Freedom in a Sport That Wasn’t Built for Us”

On this Outdoor Explorer we’re joined by Alison Mariella Dèsir, author of “Running While Black: Finding Freedom in a Sport That Wasn’t Built for Us.” Her book unveils the running movement as being centered around and represented by White people, not only ignoring the foundational work and performances of Black distance runners but also not acknowledging that running while Black can be dangerous.
HOST: Lisa Keller
GUEST: Alison Mariella Dèsir
