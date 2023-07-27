Outdoor Explorer: “Running While Black: Finding Freedom in a Sport That Wasn’t Built for Us”

Alison Mariella Dèsir, author of “Running While Black: Finding Freedom in a Sport That Wasn’t Built for Us,” on Global Running Day. (David Jaewon Oh)

On this Outdoor Explorer we’re joined by Alison Mariella Dèsir, author of “Running While Black: Finding Freedom in a Sport That Wasn’t Built for Us.” Her book unveils the running movement as being centered around and represented by White people, not only ignoring the foundational work and performances of Black distance runners but also not acknowledging that running while Black can be dangerous.

HOST: Lisa Keller



GUEST: Alison Mariella Dèsir

LINKS:

Alison Mariella Dèsir website

Harlem Run

Run4AllWomen

The Running Industry Diversity Coalition

Run Alaska Trails POC Trail Running and Adventure Retreat

Skinny Raven Book Signing

Out & Back with Alison Mariella Dèsir