Outdoor Explorer: “Running While Black: Finding Freedom in a Sport That Wasn’t Built for Us”

By
Lisa Keller
-
Alison Mariella Dèsir, author of “Running While Black: Finding Freedom in a Sport That Wasn’t Built for Us,” on Global Running Day. (David Jaewon Oh)

On this Outdoor Explorer we’re joined by Alison Mariella Dèsir, author of “Running While Black: Finding Freedom in a Sport That Wasn’t Built for Us.” Her book unveils the running movement as being centered around and represented by White people, not only ignoring the foundational work and performances of Black distance runners but also not acknowledging that running while Black can be dangerous.

HOST: Lisa Keller

GUEST: Alison Mariella Dèsir

LINKS:
Alison Mariella Dèsir website
Harlem Run
Run4AllWomen
The Running Industry Diversity Coalition
Run Alaska Trails POC Trail Running and Adventure Retreat
Skinny Raven Book Signing
Out & Back with Alison Mariella Dèsir

Previous articleAs dry spell drains Wrangell reservoir, officials urge water conservation
Next articleFormer Anchorage School District Superintendent Deena Bishop named state education commissioner

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR