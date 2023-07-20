Movers and Shakers: Peg Tileston

Many Alaskans have helped preserve the open spaces we enjoy. Their hard work, dedication and perseverance gave us our state parks, trails and environmental standards that we enjoy. This Outdoor Explorer features Peg Tileston. Peg has been active in organizations including the Alaska Center for the Environment (now called the Alaska Center), the Alaska Women’s Environmental Network, the Alaska Conservation Foundation, the Alaska Water Resource Board, Trustees for Alaska, the Alaska and Alaska Common Ground. She has also been on the board of Chugach Electric Association, the Anchorage Parks and Recreation Council, and the Anchorage Recycling Task Force to name a few. She has received numerous awards including being inducted into the Alaska Women’s Hall of Fame. Along the way she explored much of Alaska. She joins host Paul Twardock to discuss her many contributions and adventures.
HOST: Paul Twardock
GUEST: Peg Tileston
LINKS:
Alaska Women’s Hall of Fame
Alaska Center
Alaska Common Ground
Alaska Conservation Foundation
Trustees for Alaska
BROADCAST: Thursday, July 20th, 2023. 10:00 am – 11:00 a.m. AKT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, July 20th, 2023. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT