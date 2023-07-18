Talk of Alaska: The Alaska Railroad turns 100

The Alaska Railroad passenger train in Whittier, Alaska. (Photo by Ron Reiring/Wikimedia Commons)

In July of 1923 the last spike signaling the completion of the railroad from Seward to Fairbanks was pounded into place in Nenana by President Warren G Harding. 100 years later, the Alaska railroad is unique in the nation as the only remaining rail service to carry both passengers and freight. We discuss the history and future plans for the Alaska Railroad and its centennial celebration on this Talk of Alaska.

LISTEN:

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Bill O’Leary – President & CEO, Alaska Railroad

Jim Blasingame – Alaska Railroad Historian

PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Post your comment during or after the live broadcast on social media (Comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, July 18 at 10 a.m. on Alaska public radio stations statewide.