Suspect sought in East Anchorage credit-union robbery

The Credit Union 1 branch at 4020 DeBarr Rd. in Anchorage. (Chris Klint/Alaska Public Media)

The FBI is seeking a suspect who agents say robbed an East Anchorage credit union Monday afternoon, threatening the use of deadly force against its employees.

Anchorage police spokeswoman Renee Oistad said police initially responded to the robbery, at the Credit Union 1 branch at 4020 DeBarr Rd., shortly before 1:30 p.m. Monday. Police sent out an alert asking people to avoid the area.

An Anchorage FBI statement Monday afternoon briefly described the robbery.

“An unknown suspect entered the bank and presented a demand note, displayed what was believed to be the handle of a handgun, and threatened use of a firearm,” FBI officials wrote.

FBI spokeswoman Chloe Martin said no injuries were reported. She declined to answer additional questions, including how much money was taken – in accordance with bureau policy against provoking copycat crimes.

She said investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect.

A surveillance image of the suspect in a Monday, July 17, 2023 robbery of a Credit Union 1 branch on Anchorage’s DeBarr Road. (From FBI)

The bureau described him as “a Caucasian adult male with possible Hispanic or Hawaiian ethnicity, approximately 5’8,” with black hair, a mustache, a mole near the side of his top lip, and a deep voice.” He was seen in surveillance video wearing a dark beanie, sunglasses and a black or navy blue hoodie.

Martin urged anyone with information on the robbery or suspect to call the Anchorage FBI office at 907-276-4441 or submit information online via the FBI’s tips website.