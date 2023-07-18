Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

By
Tim Rockey, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Bristol Bay fishermen in port. Michael Wassily, Henry Wassily, and Herbert Barr Jr. (Jack Darrell / KDLG)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Bristol Bay fishermen are planning to protest the price of sockeye. Plus, while the Lower 48 is trapped in a heat wave, much of Alaska is seeing the opposite.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early in Anchorage

Jack Darrell in Dillingham

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

Katherine Rose in Sitka

Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.

Previous articleDepartment of Defense, citing critical mineral needs, boosts Nome-area graphite mining project
Next articleTeen hiker dies while hiking on Kenai Peninsula

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR