Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Bristol Bay fishermen in port. Michael Wassily, Henry Wassily, and Herbert Barr Jr. (Jack Darrell / KDLG)

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Bristol Bay fishermen are planning to protest the price of sockeye. Plus, while the Lower 48 is trapped in a heat wave, much of Alaska is seeing the opposite.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early in Anchorage

Jack Darrell in Dillingham

Dan Bross in Fairbanks

Yvonne Krumrey in Juneau

Katherine Rose in Sitka

Sofia Stuart-Rasi in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.