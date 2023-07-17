State of Art: Voices of ‘Antiques Roadshow’ in Anchorage

Behind the scenes footage of the “Antiques Roadshow” crew preparing to interview a participant about her antique at the Alaska Native Heritage Center on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (May Lee/Alaska Public Media)

Last Tuesday, “Antiques Roadshow” came to film in Alaska for the first time ever in the show’s nearly 30-year history. The popular program travels around the country hosting events where people can bring items to be appraised and get more information about the object’s history. Shooting took place at the Alaska Native Heritage Center in Anchorage.

Attendees were bussed from the Bartlett High School parking lot to the venue where they went through a sorting process that sent them to various experts located in and around the Heritage center’s facility. From there, the appraisers worked with show producers to determine who would get on the show.

Only a small fraction of the nearly 2,500 attendees will make the cut, so here are some of the people who were there that day.

Editor’s note: Alaska Public Media is a PBS member station and broadcasts “Antiques Roadshow.”