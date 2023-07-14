Alaska News Nightly: Friday, July 14, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
Alaska’s wildfire season remains at a historically low level. Plus, tourism companies in Valdez are stunned by last-minute cruise ship cancellations.
Reports tonight from:
Michael Fanelli, Casey Grove, Jeremy Hsieh, Liz Ruskin,
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Alain d’Epremesnil in Haines
Riley Board in Kenai
Brian Venua in Kodiak
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.