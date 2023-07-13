Fireweed bike race returns this weekend

The bike race formerly known as the Fireweed 400 is back. Now simply called “The Fireweed,” this 200-mile race makes its comeback this weekend taking riders from Sheep Mountain Lodge to Valdez! This week on Outdoor Explorer, we talk with president of the board of directors, Sara Wendling about all things race details and catch up with the a few members of the 1wheel1ders, a unicycle team that will be participating in this years race.
HOST: Martha Rosenstein
GUESTS:
Sara Wendling, President, Fireweed Board of Directors
1wheel1ders, unicycle team
BROADCAST: Thursday, July 13th, 2023. 10:00 am – 11:00 a.m. AKT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, July 13th, 2023. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT