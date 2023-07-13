Fireweed bike race returns this weekend

A group of riders participating in the Fireweed bike race. The 200-mile race goes from Sheep Mountain Lodge to Valdez. (Photo courtesy of Fireweed)

The bike race formerly known as the Fireweed 400 is back. Now simply called “The Fireweed,” this 200-mile race makes its comeback this weekend taking riders from Sheep Mountain Lodge to Valdez! This week on Outdoor Explorer, we talk with president of the board of directors, Sara Wendling about all things race details and catch up with the a few members of the 1wheel1ders, a unicycle team that will be participating in this years race.



HOST: Martha Rosenstein



GUESTS:

Sara Wendling, President, Fireweed Board of Directors

1wheel1ders, unicycle team



LINKS:

Fireweed race website

Facebook

Instagram



BROADCAST: Thursday, July 13th, 2023. 10:00 am – 11:00 a.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, July 13th, 2023. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT





