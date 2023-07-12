Line One: Preventing Teen Tobacco Use

High School students sit at the end of the bus early Tuesday morning on Aug. 30, 2022. (Mizelle Mayo/Alaska Public Media)

E-cigarette use among teenagers has skyrocketed in recent years, including in Alaska. A recent report from the Food and Drug Administration shows that one in ten middle and high schoolers report using e-cigarettes, overwhelmingly with sweet flavors like fruits or candy. What are the risks of vaping tobacco use, and other forms of nicotine, especially at a young age, and what can parents and students do to bring these numbers down? Join Host Dr. Justin Clark as he explores these topics on this episode of Line One.

HOST: Dr. Justin Clark

GUESTS:

Charlie Ess, Wellness Coordinator, RurAL CAP

Wellness Coordinator, RurAL CAP Leena Adias, Teen Ambassador, Youth Encouraging Alaskans’ Health

Teen Ambassador, Youth Encouraging Alaskans’ Health Roey Armstrong, Teen Ambassador, Youth Encouraging Alaskans’ Health

