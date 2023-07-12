Line One: Preventing Teen Tobacco Use

E-cigarette use among teenagers has skyrocketed in recent years, including in Alaska. A recent report from the Food and Drug Administration shows that one in ten middle and high schoolers report using e-cigarettes, overwhelmingly with sweet flavors like fruits or candy. What are the risks of vaping tobacco use, and other forms of nicotine, especially at a young age, and what can parents and students do to bring these numbers down? Join Host Dr. Justin Clark as he explores these topics on this episode of Line One.
HOST: Dr. Justin Clark
GUESTS:
- Charlie Ess, Wellness Coordinator, RurAL CAP
- Leena Adias, Teen Ambassador, Youth Encouraging Alaskans’ Health
- Roey Armstrong, Teen Ambassador, Youth Encouraging Alaskans’ Health
RESOURCES:
PARTICIPATE:
Call 907-550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10–11 a.m.).
Send an email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air).
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 10 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 8 p.m. AKDT
LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic offer extensive health information libraries
- MedlinePlus has a guide to finding reliable health information on the internet
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Carl Sagan’s Baloney Detection Kit and common logical fallacies
SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: