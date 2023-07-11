Talk of Alaska: Neal Fried and the history of Alaska’s economy

The Alaska Capitol. (Nat Herz/Alaska Public Media)

After nearly 45 years at the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development, state economist Neal Fried is retiring. Over his long career in the state, Fried has built up an in-depth understanding of the booms and busts of Alaska’s economy. What stands out to him from his decades of looking at the unique economy of Alaska and what does he think about the future? We ask Neal Fried those questions and more on this Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Neal Fried, economist, Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development

