Anchorage’s University Lake reopens after oil spill

U.S. Fish and Wildlife biologists in kayaks keep birds away from the oil spill by bird hazing on University Lake on June 29, 2023. (Dev Hardikar/Alaska Public Media)

A popular Anchorage dog park reopened Tuesday, nearly two weeks after it was closed by an oil spill.

There is still a small area of University Lake with a visible sheen, which is contained and being cleaned up, according to Kelly Rawalt, a spokesperson for the state Department of Environmental Conservation. Rawalt said crews are finished with heavy equipment like vacuum trucks, and are now just using oil absorbing pads to remove the remaining fuel.

The DEC determined that an underground fuel vault likely led to the spill. Rewalt said the department is still monitoring the situation.

She said dog owners should keep their pets from swimming near the remaining oil sheen, which is surrounded by floating yellow booms. She also urged anyone who sees wildlife impacted by the spill to call the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at 907-242-6893.