Troopers identify Yukon River body as missing Marshall woman

Kimberly Fitka O’Domin was last seen alive on June 15. Her mother, Elizabeth Fitka, and father, David Fitka, hold a portrait of their daughter. (Courtesy Tracy Fitka)

Alaska State Troopers say that a missing woman from the Yukon River village of Marshall has been found dead.

Kimberly Fitka O’Domin’s body was found about 30 miles upriver from Emmonak on June 27, but she wasn’t publicly identified until Thursday. Alaska State Troopers, citing the state medical examiner’s office, said that she drowned.

O’Domin’s family and friends have been searching for her since she went missing from the village on June 15. There is no evidence of foul play, according to a trooper report, but law enforcement will continue to investigate the circumstances of her death.

O’Domin’s family has since set up a GoFundMe account to help cover the cost of living expenses for her seven surviving children.

Troopers ask anyone with information about O’Domin’s death that has not been shared with law enforcement to call AST’s Bethel post at 907-543-2294, or submit an anonymous tip via the AKTips smartphone app. People can also contact the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women USA via email or its Facebook page.