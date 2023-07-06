Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
Supporters of ranked choice voting in Alaska say a group trying to repeal the system has broken the law. Plus, Alaska’s wildfire season is off to a historically slow start.
Reports tonight from:
Wesley Early, Chris Klint, Tim Rockey and Ammon Swenson in Anchorage
Francisco Martínezcuello in Bethel
Tim Ellis in Delta Junction
Dan Bross in Fairbanks
Kirsten Dobroth in Kodiak
Robert Woolsey in Sitka
This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.