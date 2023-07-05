Wasilla man missing after his canoe capsized on the Little Susitna

An Alaska State Trooper K-9 Unit SUV in Anchorage. (Joey Mendolia/Alaska Public Media)

A 67-year-old Wasilla man remains missing Wednesday, nearly a day after Alaska State Troopers say he was knocked out of his canoe into the Little Susitna River.

Stephen Craig and a friend had been traveling down the river in separate canoes Tuesday afternoon when the friend saw Craig get knocked out of his canoe by overhanging branches, according to an online trooper dispatch.

“Craig was not wearing a (personal flotation device) and disappeared under the water before the friend could reach him,” troopers said.

Troopers got word of the capsized canoe around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday. Mat-Su Borough medics and river rescue units responded to conduct a water and shoreline search for Craig, with support from an Alaska Wildlife Troopers helicopter. After five hours of searching he wasn’t found.

Troopers say they do not believe alcohol was a factor in the incident, but urge boaters to wear personal flotation devices whenever they are on the water.

Search efforts were continuing Wednesday, troopers said.