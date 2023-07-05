Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Christy Marvin win the Mount Marathon women’s race on July 4, 2023. This is Marvin’s third Mount Marathon victory. Her son won the boy’s race. (Matt Faubion/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast.

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Fishermen in Whittier are concerned after a fire burned the fuel dock. Plus, Anchorage will not clear a homeless camp after a lawsuit challenged the city’s ability to do so.

Reports tonight from:

Wesley Early, Dev Hardikar, Jeremy Hsieh, and Chris Klint in Anchorage

Francisco Martínezcuello in Bethel

Sabine Poux in Kenai

Sage Smiley in Wrangell

Hope McKenney in Unalaska

This episode of Alaska News Nightly is hosted by Casey Grove, with audio engineering from Chris Hyde and producing from Tim Rockey.