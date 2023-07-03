Anchorage awakened by 4.6 quake in Eagle River

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake centered in Eagle River struck at 6:47 a.m. on Monday, July 3, 2023. (From Alaska Earthquake Center)

An earthquake Monday morning centered in Eagle River was widely felt across Anchorage.

The Alaska Earthquake Center says the magnitude 4.6 temblor struck at 6:47 a.m. Monday, at a depth of about 18 miles. Many people from across Anchorage and the Mat-Su reported feeling it.

At the Alaska Public Media studio in Anchorage, staff felt a brief, sharp shake with no major aftershock.

There were no immediate reports of major damage. No tsunami was expected from the quake, according to the National Tsunami Warning Center.

Correction: An earlier version of this story misstated the earthquake’s date. It hit at 6:47 a.m. Monday.