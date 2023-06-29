Line One: DNA Testing and Genetic Counseling

Genetic testing provides valuable information for patients and families about the risk of developing certain cancers, known diseases OR, whether someone is a carrier of a genetic disease. Testing encodes the small traits of our DNA which can help us to prepare for or prevent future health issues. How does this information empower people and What role do genetic counselors play in medical decisions? Join host Dr. Jillian Woodruff as she explores these topics on this episode of Line One.
HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff
GUESTS:
- Daniel Luksic, MS, CGC, Genetic Counselor, working for Myriad Genetics.
- Kira Dineen, MS, CG(ASCP)CM, Host and Producer of DNA Today: A Genetics Podcast, and a Genetic Counselor at a high risk prenatal private practice.
RESOURCES:
- How does a provider asses whether someone should receive genetic testing?
- Learn more about genetic counseling with these FAQ’s
- CDC – Knowing your family health history can benefit you too
- What to be aware of before getting genetic testing
