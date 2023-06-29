Line One: DNA Testing and Genetic Counseling

(Anne Hillman/Alaska Public Media)

Genetic testing provides valuable information for patients and families about the risk of developing certain cancers, known diseases OR, whether someone is a carrier of a genetic disease. Testing encodes the small traits of our DNA which can help us to prepare for or prevent future health issues. How does this information empower people and What role do genetic counselors play in medical decisions? Join host Dr. Jillian Woodruff as she explores these topics on this episode of Line One.

HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff

GUESTS:

Daniel Luksic, MS , CGC, Genetic Counselor, working for Myriad Genetics.

, Genetic Counselor, working for Myriad Genetics. Kira Dineen, MS, CG(ASCP)CM, Host and Producer of DNA Today: A Genetics Podcast, and a Genetic Counselor at a high risk prenatal private practice.

RESOURCES:

PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10–11 a.m.).

Send an email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air).

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, June 29, 2023, at 10 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, June 29, 2023, at 8 p.m. AKDT

LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by:



