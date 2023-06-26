Locals and tourists celebrate the summer solstice in downtown Anchorage

Downtown Anchorage transformed into one giant block party on Saturday, with Anchorage Downtown Partnership’s Summer Solstice festivities. This year, the event was spread out across Town Square Park, Peratrovich Park, and 4th Avenue in the heart of Anchorage. Artists, musicians, and other performers provided entertainment while food trucks and hot dog vendors kept guests well-fed on the warm, sunny afternoon. Carnival rides, community-led basketball games, bubbles, and fitness competitions were just a few of the ways the city helped engage people of all ages in the festivities.

A woman dances in front of a live band performing outside.
Dancers enjoy the live music from Küf Knotz and Christine Elise at the Anchorage Downtown Partnership’s Summer Solstice festivities on Saturday, June 24, 2023. (Valerie Kern / Alaska Public Media)
Crowds of people walk past food trucks and vendors along a city street on a summer afternoon.
Locals and tourists came together at the 2023 Anchorage Downtown Partnership’s Summer Solstice festivities. (Valerie Kern / Alaska Public Media)
A girl rides on a mechanical salmon carnival ride.
The slippery salmon carnival ride was a hit with the kids at Anchorage Downtown Partnership’s Summer Solstice festivities. (Valerie Kern/Alaska Public Media)
A man flips sausages on a barbecue grill.
A man flips reindeer dogs for a line of people at Anchorage Downtown Partnership’s Summer Solstice festivities.
A young child plays with bubbles.
A child plays with bubbles during Anchorage Downtown Partnership’s Summer Solstice festivities. (Valerie Kern / Alaska Public Media)
A woman performs acrobatics on an aerial silk display.
An aerial silk artist performs in front of a live audience at the Anchorage Downtown Partnership’s Summer Solstice festivities. (Valerie Kern/Alaska Public Media)
Two young men play basketball outside.
A young man goes for a layup during a community-led basketball game during Anchorage Downtown Partnership’s Summer Solstice festivities. (Valerie Kern/Alaska Public Media)

