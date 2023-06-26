Locals and tourists celebrate the summer solstice in downtown Anchorage

Downtown Anchorage transformed into one giant block party on Saturday, with Anchorage Downtown Partnership’s Summer Solstice festivities. This year, the event was spread out across Town Square Park, Peratrovich Park, and 4th Avenue in the heart of Anchorage. Artists, musicians, and other performers provided entertainment while food trucks and hot dog vendors kept guests well-fed on the warm, sunny afternoon. Carnival rides, community-led basketball games, bubbles, and fitness competitions were just a few of the ways the city helped engage people of all ages in the festivities.
Originally from the Central Coast of California, Valerie joined Alaska Public Media in July 2017. She creates original video content for the station's TV and digital platforms while also overseeing the Production Department. Before moving to Alaska, Valerie worked as an ENG Editor at WRAL-TV in Raleigh, North Carolina. She also served in the U.S. Air Force as a TV and Radio Broadcast Journalist where she traveled around Europe, Africa, The Baltics, Australia, and the Southern United States reporting on military events, exercises, and missions. Outside of work, she enjoys hiking, backcountry skiing, backpacking, yoga, and traveling.