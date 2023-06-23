Suspect in 2 Soldotna sexual assaults arrested after manhunt leads to western Alaska

An Alaska State Trooper K-9 Unit SUV in Anchorage. (Joey Mendolia/Alaska Public Media)

A Wasilla man accused of sexually assaulting two Soldotna women after breaking into their homes was caught in western Alaska last week.

Court records show Michael Ingersol, 35, is charged with second-degree and third-degree sexual assault, plus two counts of first-degree burglary.

Wasilla man Michael Ingersol, 35, is accused of committing two June 2023 sexual assaults in Soldotna. Alaska State Troopers say he may have had additional victims. (From AST)

According to charging documents against Ingersol, a Soldotna woman told police that a man had broken into her apartment and sexually assaulted her while she slept on June 11. She told police that when she woke, he apologized, said he must be in the wrong house, and offered to pay her before leaving. The woman was able to take pictures of the man’s car as he left.

Then, on the same day, another woman reported a similar thing had happened to her, six miles away from the first incident. The second woman also reported waking up while being assaulted by a man, who told her that he must be in the wrong house. The woman says her boyfriend kicked the man and forced him out of the house, while the man offered to pay him.

Through information about his car, which had a personalized vanity plate, police say they were able to identify Ingersol, who has a long criminal history. Both of the alleged victims and the boyfriend identified Ingersol in a photo lineup, the documents say.

A bulletin was shared with law enforcement agencies across the state on June 14 asking police to detain Ingersol, but he evaded Anchorage police and boarded a plane to Bethel a day later. The Kenai Court issued an arrest warrant for Ingersol on June 16, and Soldotna police say he was apprehended in Hooper Bay that evening.

Ingersol’s bail has been set at $100,000. His next appearance in Kenai court is scheduled for Tuesday.

Alaska State Troopers said in a dispatch that investigators believe Ingersol may have had additional victims. Anyone with information on the current cases or any other assaults involving Ingersol is asked to call troopers at 907-262-4453.