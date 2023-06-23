Jamie Heinz unanimously confirmed as Anchorage municipal clerk

Jamie Heinz (left) is sworn in as Anchorage Municipal Clerk by departing clerk Barbara Jones. (Wesley Early/Alaska Public Media)

The Anchorage Assembly has unanimously confirmed Jamie Heinz to serve as the city’s next municipal clerk.

Heinz has more than 12 years of clerking experience, serving as the deputy clerk for elections in Anchorage since last year and city clerk for Kenai for four years before that.

“My past two years in the elections world here in Anchorage has helped me to understand how Anchorage elections work,” Heinz said after her Friday confirmation. “And so combining those two knowledge bases, I think, will serve me well in this role.”

Heinz will oversee the city clerk’s office, which provides information regarding public meetings, helps connect the public with their elected officials and conducts municipal elections.

Heinz takes over for Barbara Jones, who announced her retirement earlier this year. Jones worked for the city for more than 24 years, serving as city clerk since 2012. Heinz said she was eager to take on her former boss’s role.

“It’s really bittersweet and she has very big shoes to fill,” Heinz said. “But I’m looking forward to the opportunities and the challenges.”

Jones’s service to the city was honored by the Assembly with a special resolution Tuesday night. In her remarks, Jones highlighted the staff of the clerk’s office and expressed gratitude to city leaders.

“I hope you know, it’s been my honor to serve you and all of the other Assembly members,” Jones said Tuesday night. “I’ve learned so much about public service, and I hope I’ve mirrored what so many of you do for your constituents.”

Jones’ retirement is effective June 30.